Usher joins with Ella Mai on his new single ‘Don’t Waste My Time’

Usher's most recent solo album was released in 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — The R&B prodigy of the 1990s and 2000s performs a duo with the British singer on Don’t Waste My Time.

Usher is back with a new track, Don’t Waste My Time, which features British singer-songwriter Ella Mai. Produced by Bryan-Michael Cox and Jermaine Dupri, the song follows on from Usher’s 2018 collaborative album A, and the solo Hard II Love which was released in 2016.

Last September, the singer provided the vocals for the single LaLaLa by South African DJ Black Coffee. He also featured in the cast for the film Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Lizzo.

As for Ella Mai, her single Boo’d Up, which featured on her 2018 debut self-titled album, has recently been ranked in Pitchfork’s 200 Best Tracks of the Decade So Far. — AFP-Relaxnews