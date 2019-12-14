Porsche reveals Star Wars-inspired starship created with Lucasfilm (VIDEO)

Porsche and Lucasfilm have teamed up to create a Star Wars-inspired starship. — Picture courtesy of Porsche

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — After months of brainstorming, Porsche and Lucasfilm have revealed the design of the promised starship, the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter, first announced a few months ago.

Back in October, Porsche indicated that it was collaborating with Lucasfilm, the production company behind the Star Wars saga, to create an intergalactic starship to celebrate The Rise of Skywalker. Yesterday, the team unveiled their creation: The Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter.

Just the design of the model took two months to finalise; the vehicle resulting from these weeks of planning will be five feet long.

#Porsche and Lucasfilm present starship design. More about the development of the fantasy starship that brings together the design DNA of the two brands: https://t.co/dSivZXlX32 pic.twitter.com/HJUYZIxMGy — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) December 13, 2019

Though the Starfighter has obviously been inspired by similar vehicles in the Star Wars universe, various components like the cabin and the “highly distinctive topography from the cockpit flyline to the turbines establish visual parallels with the iconic design of the 911 and the Taycan,” according to Vice President Style Porsche at Porsche AG Michael Mauer.

Vice President and Executive Creative Director for Lucasfilm Doug Chiang similarly said, “It is thrilling to infuse Star Wars with Porsche styling to create an iconic new spaceship that could exist both on Earth or in the cinematic universe.”

Beside characteristically Porsche design components like the daytime running lights are fantastical Star Wars elements like Blasters, aka rayguns.

The Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter will be presented at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which will take place later this month in Los Angeles. — AFP-Relaxnews

;