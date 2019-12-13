S. Korean prosecution unit appeals against actor Kang Ji-hwan's suspended sentence for rape

The South Korean prosecution unit has appealed against actor Kang Ji-hwan's three-year suspended sentence for raping two women in July. — Picture via Yonhap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The South Korean prosecution has submitted an appeal against the ruling of a three-year suspended sentence for South Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan for raping two women.

The Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office was reportedly unhappy with the ruling and submitted an appeal yesterday, according to K-pop culture website Soompi after Kang was found guilty of raping two women on July 7 while they were sleeping.

He was sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment, suspended for three years of probation which means he will only serve out the prison sentence if he commits an offense during the probation period.

Kang was also ordered to serve 120 hours of community service, 40 hours of rape treatment programme and barred from employment at any workplace that provides services to children or the disabled for three years.

The 42-year-old was arrested at his Gwangju home on July 9 following reports by the victims.

Kang began his career in musical theatre before moving on to television, starring in television dramas such as Be Strong, Geum-soon! (2005), Capital Scandal (2007), Hong Gil-dong (2008), Rough Cut (2008) and My Girlfriend is an Agent (2009).



