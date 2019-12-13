Amazon renews ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ for fourth season

Rachel Brosnahan poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — The streaming platform has renewed the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedy for a fourth season.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel debuted its third season on Amazon Prime Video on December 6. Season three sees comic Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) depart on tour with musician Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), and learn valuable lessons about show business.

Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch also star.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” said creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favourite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has won 16 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, five Critics’ Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award and a Peabody Award.

The series received two Golden Globe nominations this year, for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, and best actress for star Rachel Brosnahan. — AFP-Relaxnews