Actor Farid Kamil’s nine months jail sentence postponed

Datuk Farid Kamil and wife Datin Diana Danielle attend the Anugerah Skrin 2016 awards at PICC Putrajaya, November 18, 2016. — Picture by Hasbullah Awang Chik

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari has been allowed to postpone his nine-month jail sentence for drug use until his appeal is over.

In mid-November, the Shah Alam High Court dismissed the actor’s appeal against the Petaling Jaya Magistrates Court’s sentence on May 15 and he subsequently carried out his sentence at the Kajang Prison.

Bernama reported today that the Court of Appeal allowed his application of postponing the execution of his jail sentence until the appeal of the High Court’s decision is heard.

A three-member panel of the Appeals Court chaired by Justice Datuk Yaacob Md Sam granted Farid a stay of execution with the condition of a RM10,000 bail in one surety of a Malaysian citizen.

The father of two was also ordered to surrender his passport.

“However, the applicant (Farid Kamil) can apply for his passport to be handed back to him temporarily if there is a need,” said Justice Yaacob, who is presiding with Judge P. Ravinthran and Justice Datuk Abu Bakar Jais.

Counsel Kee Wei Lon applied for postponement while waiting for the appeal hearing which will is set to take place on January 7 next year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail did not object to the lawyer’s request.

Farid had previously served the nine-months sentence at the Kajang Prison after the Magistrates Court denied his application for a stay of execution.

On June 19, the actor’s application to suspend the execution of his jail sentence was granted until his appeal was resolved and he was released from prison.

During the trial that began on December 18 last year, at the Magistrates Court, five prosecution witnesses were called to testify while Farid chose to remain silent.

According to the law, if the accused chooses to remain silent, the court has no choice but to convict the accused.

Farid was charged with using a drug known as THC (11 -nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid) also known as cannabis at the Narcotics Office, Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 4.30pm on January 11 last year.

He was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drug Act which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both upon conviction.

His wife, actress Datin Diana Danielle was also present in court today.