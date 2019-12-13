A Beatles pop-up hits New York for the festive season

The Beatles Pop-Up Shop opens in New York for the 2019 Holiday period. — Picture courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 13 — Beatles fans can get their Fab Four fix in New York City this holiday season, thanks to a new pop-up.

A temporary store has opened its doors in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood, where it will offer Beatles-themed fashion accessories through December 22. Tree ornaments, turntables, toys and even a Beatles pinball machine will also be up for sale.

Fashion fans will be able to channel their love of the legendary band through Yellow Submarine holiday jacquard knit sweaters, Abbey Road 50th anniversary t-shirts, striped pom beanies, scarves, totes and tie-dye t-shirts. The shop itself also serves as a trip down memory lane — its facade is covered in Beatles imagery, while Abbey Road floor decals, a 60s mod lounge and a red British phone booth are all part of the interior decor.

The move follows a new licensing agreement for The Beatles merchandising rights in North America between Sony Music’s The Thread Shop and Apple Corps, Ltd.

Beatlemania is still very much alive and well — earlier this year, the band’s 1969 Abbey Road album hit the headlines when a special 50th-anniversary edition featuring unheard material reached number one in the British charts. — AFP-Relaxnews