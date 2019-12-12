Mandopop singer Wang Leehom dropped as product spokesman due to age

Too old? 43-year-old Mandopop heartrob Wang Leehom has been dropped as a spokesman for a product for being too old. ― Picture via Facebook/leehom

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― He used to be one of the most sought after celebrities in the world of Mandopop but with age catching up, Wang Leehom appears to be falling out of favour for product endorsements.

A company, which was not named, that has used Wang as a spokesman since 1998 had stopped using his services last year, reported Oriental Daily, adding that the product's founder had stated the reason behind the company’s decision to discontinue the celebrity's services was due to his age.

The daily added that the 43-year-old Wang had never increased his rate with the company since joining them in 1998.

Wang was previously reported to have said he did not increase his rate as he wanted to thank the company for agreeing to sign him when he was just starting out 20 years ago.