See the final trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Antlers’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — Fox Searchlight has released the final trailer for Guillermo del Toro produced upcoming horror thriller Antlers.
Adapted from a short story by Nick Antosca, the film revolves around a teacher in a small Oregon town (played by Keri Russell) who discovers that one of her students (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harbouring a frightening secret.
The film also stars Jesse Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane and Amy Madigan.
The synopsis of the film reads: “In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Russell) and her brother (Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Thomas) is harbouring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.”
Antlers is set for US release on April 17, 2020.