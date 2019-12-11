‘Avenue 5’ with Hugh Laurie to land on HBO on January 19

The first season of ‘Avenue 5’, which will consist of eight episodes, will debut January 19 in the United States. — Picture courtesy of HBO/Youtube via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — The man behind the series Veep has unveiled the trailer for his latest comedy starring Hugh Laurie, Avenue 5. Fans of the British actor will have to wait until January 19 to see him in his latest role alongside Josh Gad.

HBO has just announced the date for the release of Avenue 5, a new comedy by Armando Iannucci, the creator of the series Veep: The show will debut on January 19 in the US.

In Avenue 5, Laurie takes on the role of Ryan Clark — a self-confident and sharp-tongued space cruiser captain on board a luxury vessel, which offers its wealthy customers a spa, fine dining and an extensive choice of leisure activities. On an eight-week cruise around the planet Saturn, the ship runs into technical difficulties, much to the alarm of its passengers. As the atmosphere on board descends into chaos, Captain Clark and his crew do their best to calm their unhappy customers, while other serious problems emerge on the horizon.

Created and co-written by Iannucci, the comedy Avenue 5 is set 40 years in the future. Laurie (Dr House, Veep) plays opposite Josh Gad, who takes on the role of eccentric billionaire Herman Judd. Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ethan Phillips and Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) are also included in the cast.

Laurie is back with the creator of Veep and the American broadcaster HBO, less than a year after the final episode of the political comedy series aired in May 2019. Starting in the fourth season of Veep, Laurie played the role of Senator Tom James alongside Vice-President Selina Meyer played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. — AFP-Relaxnews