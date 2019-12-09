U2 pay tribute K-pop star Sulli at their concert in Seoul

Irish rock band U2 featured Kpop star Sulli during their Joshua Tree Tour in Seoul, Korea on Sunday. — Photo via Instagram/ jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Irish band U2 paid tribute to K-pop star Sulli during their concert in Seoul yesterday.

K-pop culture website Soompi reported that during the performance of Ultraviolet (Light My Way), screens at the concert flashed the word HERSTORY before showing photos of famous Korean women in history which included Sulli.

Accompanying the photos was a caption that read “Until we are all equal, none of us are equal”.

Other photos showed were female divers from Jeju Island, who have been designated part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco; Kim Jung-sook, current first lady of South Korea who was also in attendance at the concert and painter Na Hye-sok, a pioneering feminist and one of the “New Women” in the 1920s.

It also featured Park Kyung-won, South Korea’s first female civilian pilot; prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun, who brought attention to South Korea’s “Me Too” movement; Hong Eun-ah, South Korea’s youngest international referee in football and currently Ewha University professor.

Jung Kyung-hwa, a violinist; Lee Soo-jung, a forensic psychologist and professor at Kyonggi University; and Lee Tae-young, South Korea’s first female lawyer were also featured, according to the website.

The band performed at the Gocheok Sky Dome as part of their Joshua Tree Tour 2019 tour. This is their first performance at the peninsular.

Sulli was found dead in a bedroom on the second floor of her home by her manager on October 14 after failing to contact her.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-pop girl group in f(x) in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she had released the single Goblin, surprising fans who had thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]