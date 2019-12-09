HK actor Anthony Wong urges Japanese not to visit the island state because of demonstrations

Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong has urged Japanese to avoid visiting the island state due to the current unrest. — Picture via Facebook/ Anthony Perry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong is once again courted controversy, this time for urging Japanese tourists to give Hong Kong a miss.

Speaking to the media in Tokyo as part of his tour to promote the movie Still Human, the 59-year-old advised Japanese travellers to avoid visiting the island state as Hong Kong policemen have “gone crazy”.

During the interview, Japanese media informed Wong that those who enjoyed Hong Kong entertainment were worried over the current unrest at the city.

Upon hearing that, the straight-talking Wong suggested that Japanese travellers should avoid visiting Hong Kong for the time being.

He added that the future of Hong Kong must be determined by its citizens.

“I respect those who dare to come out to make their stand,” he was quoted as saying as reported by Sin Chew Daily.

Hong Kong police have been bearing the brunt for its handling of protests.

Wong has been among the vocal celebrities who spoke out about the pro-democracy demonstrations that has engulfed the city state since March.