South Korea’s Suho of EXO, Chinese actor Zhou Dongyou among stars at Iffam opening

EXO's Suho, the 4th Iffam's Talent Ambassador, drew loud cheers with his arrival on the red carpet. — Instagram/kimjuncotton

MACAO, Dec 9 — The fourth International Film Festival & Award Macao (Iffam) got off to a glitzy start last night with some of the biggest Asian stars present at the opening of its fourth edition at the Macao Cultural Centre.

Cheers rang out loudest for the biggest attraction on the red carpet in EXO boyband member and actor Suho, as fans camped out in the chilly weather to catch a glimpse of their favourite idol.

The festivities, which is in tandem with the city’s 20th anniversary as a Chinese special administrative region, also saw the attendance of international competition jury head Peter Chan Ho-sun, Chinese actor Zhou Dongyou and Korean director Kim Yong Hwa gracing the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony.

South Korean director Kim Yong-Haw — Picture courtesy of Iffam

Also present were jury members Ellen Eliasoph, Tom Cullen, Dian Sastrowardoyo and Midi Z, as well as New Chinese Cinema competition jury head Cristian Mungiu and jury members Qiu Yang, Kirsten Tan, Tricia Tuttle and Noah Cowan.

Earlier in the day, the festival received a traditional Chinese blessing for the event where heavyweights such Carina Lau, Kim Yong-hwa, Wang Xiaoshuai and Juliette Binoche are this year’s festival ambassadors.

Prior to the opening ceremony, Taika Waititi’s controversial black comedy Oscar contender favourite in Jojo Rabbit kicked off film screenings.

Macao Government Tourism Office director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Iffam artistic director Mike Goodridge on the red carpet. — Picture courtesy of Iffam

Ten films showcased in Iffam’s international competition this year include Gitanjali Rao’s animation Bombay Rose from India and the world premiere of Adriyanto Dewo’s second feature Homecoming from Indonesia.

The New Chinese Cinema competition includes Cannes titles Dwelling In The Fuchun Mountains, To Live To Sing and Derek Tsang’s box office hit Better Days.

The Iffam Industry Hub runs from December 6 to 8, with the project market featuring 14 titles including Dodo Dayao’s Dear Wormwood and Natalie Erika James’ Drum Wave while the main event will run until December 10 and close with the screening of Wong Hing-Fan’s Hong Kong film I’m Livin It.