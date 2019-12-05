New Mary J. Blige documentary to premiere on Amazon

Mary J. Blige accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2019 BET awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — The nine-time Grammy winner will serve as executive producer on the yet-untitled documentary, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The project will be helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, who is best known for her critically-acclaimed short documentary Freeheld.

As Deadline noted, the film will follow Blige as she prepares for the 25th anniversary tour of her sophomore album My Life.

The critically-acclaimed full-length ranked as one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, as well as one of Time Magazine’s All-Time 100 Albums.

The documentary will also tackle Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction and heartbreak, with Amazon Studios Co-Head of Movies Matt Newman teasing that it will offer a “never-before-seen, inside look into the global legend”.

“We all know Mary J. Blige as the two-time Oscar nominee, Grammy Award-winning, multi-hyphenate who has sold over 80 million records. But through this documentary, audiences will see a raw and honest side of Mary J. Blige opening up about her personal journey of redemption and healing,” Newman told Deadline.

Details about the project are still scarce to this date, as Amazon still has to announce a release date.

Earlier this year, Blige received a BET Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades-long career, with Rihanna praising her for having “opened multiple doors for female artists in this industry”.

“On behalf of all the women who came after you, like myself, thank you for being you, so we can feel comfortable being ourselves,” the Man Down vocalist added.

Blige has also recently been cast in the upcoming biopic on soul legend Aretha Franklin, Respect, alongside Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker.

On December 6, she will release the new box set HERstory Vol. 1, which will feature some of her biggest ‘90s hits as well as rare remixes. Blige dropped her last studio album, Strength of a Woman, in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews