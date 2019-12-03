Scarlett Johansson to embark on solo ‘Black Widow’ adventure (VIDEO)

Actress Scarlett Johansson will be seen next year in ‘Black Widow’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — The American actress will once again feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this time in a solo adventure, which is destined to arrive in theatres in the spring of 2020. The first images of Black Widow, a film devoted to the story of Russian spy Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow have now been unveiled in a trailer.

Scarlett Johansson is back as Black Widow in a film that will mark the debut of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The story will follow Russian spy Natasha Romanoff through events that took place between the films Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Audiences will see her resume contact with her sister Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, Alexei the Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina, a former black widow (Rachel Weisz). All of this is good news for fans of Black Widow who have not seen the charismatic arachnid since her disappearance in Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the action movie Black Widow will be released in theatres on May 1, 2020.

Scarlett Johansson joined the Marvel Universe in 2010 in Iron Man 2 alongside Robert Downey Jr. Since then her character has appeared in the blockbusters Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). — AFP-Relaxnews