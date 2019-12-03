First look at Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’

A screengrab from ‘Black Widow’ that stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz among others.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Scarlett Johansson’s highly-anticipated solo outing Black Widow.

The trailer shows Natasha Romanoff head back to her roots in Russia to face her past. She can be seen confronting Florence Pugh’s Yelena, whom she refers to as her sister as well as a reunion with David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov aka the Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz’s Malena.

While not much is known about the film yet, it is said to take place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Widow is set for US release on May 1, 2020.