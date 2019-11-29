Andy Samberg is cooking for Quibi

Andy Samberg has played the role of detective Jake Peralta in the series ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ since 2013. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 — Entitled the Biggest Little Cook-Off, the new show will focus on “Tiny Food”, the Quibi platform has revealed. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor has come on board as a presenter and one of the executive producers. The Quibi platform will be available in the United States from April 6, 2020. However, no date has been disclosed for the release of this latest culinary venture.

Andy Samberg has a new project; the American actor is to host a cooking competition christened the Biggest Little Cook-Off, in which guest chefs will compete to prepare miniature food. In each show, the heat will be on for two competitors to make the most delicious bite-size creations possible. The teeny-tiny portions will be a major aspect of the challenge for the chefs: imagine dishing up a thimble of spaghetti Bolognese or sushi with a single grain of rice. Known as “Tiny Food”, the trend for this type of cooking has been on the rise over the last few years.

“Anyone who knows me knows I love dinky stuff. So when this show about dinky food came my way I said, ‘I like the dinky food.’ I’m excited to bring my expertise in dinky things to the dinky cooking arena, and I’m also excited to bring a bag lunch, because the food is so dinky I’m for sure going to still be hungry after the shows,” said Samberg.

As well as presenting, Samberg will also executive produce the show alongside Triage Entertainment, which is known for its Comedians of the World series on Netflix. As it stands, no release date has been disclosed. Nonetheless, the show is not expected to be operational before April 2020.

Well accustomed to the role of master of ceremonies, Samberg hosted the 76th Golden Globe Awards last January with award-winning actress Sandra Oh. Also known for his talents as a humorist on Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member from 2005 through 2012, the actor will be back on air on February 6 in the role of detective Jake Peralta for the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC.

Biggest Little Cook-Off joins a long list of programmes in development for the short-form mobile video streaming platform co-founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, who also co-founded DreamWorks Animation in the 1990s. Recently, Jennifer Lopez and Kristen Bell also announced this week that they would also be appearing on the video on demand service. — AFP-Relaxnews