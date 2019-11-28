Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘Modern Reflections’

Belgian clarinettist Annelien Van Wauwe will make her debut at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next weekend. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will present an intriguing concert themed “Modern Reflections” next weekend at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

The concert will feature works written during the last few years of the 20th century with the type of music known as “minimalism”.

Internationally-acclaimed conductor and award-winning composer Dirk Brossé, will lead the MPO.

His body of work consists of around 400 works including symphonic pieces as well as scores for cinema, television, and stage.

One of his most notable works is the Emmy-nominated score for the BBC/HBO series, Parade’s End.

In the concert, Brossé will be conducting his own work entitled War Concerto, dedicated to the victims of the Third Balkan War.

The concert will also feature works by Philip Glass and John Coolidge Adams; Glass’ The City: Dance was created for an opera Akhnaten in 1984, based on the life and religious convictions of an Egyptian pharaoh.

Adams’ The Chairman Dances was also written for an opera, Nixon in China, in 1985 and has become one of his most popular pieces.

The concert will close with another work by Glass entitled Symphony No. 4 – ‘Heroes’, inspired by the recording of the same title made by David Bowie and Brian Eno in the late 1970s.

Belgian clarinettist Annelien Van Wauwe will make her debut on the DFP stage at the concert.

Known for her expressive and lyrical performances, she is former BBC New Generation Artist and winner of the renowned Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award in 2018.

She has performed with many leading orchestras including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Brussels Philharmonic and numerous symphonic orchestras of the BBC.

Catch the fascinating concert on December 7 and 8 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

