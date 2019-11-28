Jennifer Lopez and Kristen Bell feature in new series for Quibi

Jennifer Lopez and Kristen Bell are to feature on the Quibi platform, which is set to launch in the US in the spring of 2020. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 — Christened Thanks a Million, the series will enable celebrities and ordinary people to give large sums of money to individuals who have had a major positive impact on their lives. Along with Jennifer Lopez, her fiancé and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez will also be joining in the fun.

In its description of Thanks a Million, Quibi explains: “In each episode, grateful public figures kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting US$100,000 (RM417,200) to an unsuspecting individual who has had a positive impact on their life. The recipient must then pay it forward by gifting half of that sum to someone else who has done the same, and the chain continues. Across ten episodes, US$1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people.” Each of the episodes will also turn a spotlight on a particular celebrity.

Along with Lopez and Kristen Bell, the series will also feature episodes on Rodriguez, a former baseball star who is also engaged to Lopez, Tracy Morgan (30 Rock), model Karlie Kloss and American football player Aaron Rodgers. More celebrity names will shortly be disclosed.

Lopez will also take charge of the production of the series via her company Nuyorican Productions, which is partnering in the project with B-17 Entertainment and Universal Alternative Television Studio. For the moment, a broadcast date has yet to be announced. The future streaming platform Quibi is set to launch in the US on April 6, 2020.

This latest project adds to host of other original shows in development for the streaming platform including a forthcoming horror series by Steven Spielberg, which viewers will only be able to see if their phones know that it is dark outside. ― AFP-Relaxnews