Actor Farid Kamil serving nine-month jail sentence after appeal rejected

The ‘Lagenda Budak Setan’ star was convicted of using cannabis last year. — Picture from Instagram/Farid Kamil

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 – Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil is serving a jail sentence of nine months after his appeal was rejected by the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Farid, who is also the husband of actress Datin Diana Danielle, was convicted of a drug offence, Berita Harian reported yesterday.

In his judgment, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Nazneen Zulkifli said High Court Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Rahman rejected the appeal, upholding the decision of the Petaling Jaya Magistrates Court in May.

“The jail sentence against the accused has been in effect since last Thursday,” he told the publication.

The 38-year-old Lagenda Budak Setan star had attended the proceedings unaccompanied by family members, arriving on a motorcycle.

The actor whose real name is Farid Kamil Zahari was sentenced to nine months in prison back in May after being convicted of using Tetra Hydrocannibol (THC) or cannabis last year.

The sentenced was delivered by Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham after Farid remained silent when he was asked to defend himself.

Following 35 days in jail at the Kajang Prison, Abdul Karim allowed the actor’s sentence to be postponed after an appeal was filed.

The J Revolusi star was accused of using drugs at 4.30pm on January 11, 2018 at the Narcotics Office, Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD).

He was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drug Act.