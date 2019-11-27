Taylor Swift unleashes 'First Dance Remix' of 'Lover'

Super songstress Taylor Swift has released fresh version of her ‘Lover' title track from her latest album of the same name. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 27 — Super songstress Taylor Swift has released fresh version of her Lover title track from her latest album of the same name, following — and based on — her recent 2019 AMAs performance.

The new cut — which features lush orchestral arrangements inspired by her guest appearance the awards show — debuted on YouTube today, with Swift giving the release a boost via her official social media accounts.

Announcing the First Dance Remix the singer posted the following message on Twitter, with a kink to where fans could stream, listen and download the track:

“So excited to release the new version of Lover, the First Dance Remix — based on the arrangement of the AMAs performance!”

The latest remix — which you can mix you can “slow-dance to” also follows the release of another rendition the popstar created and dropped recently (on November 22) with remix featuring Shawn Mendes (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Watch the First Dance Remix of Lover here. — AFP-Relaxnews