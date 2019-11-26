Luxury grapes, RM2,000 monthly self-care: Malaysian actress Ruhainies’ humblebragging draws social media ire

The grapes were bought by Ruhainies’ mystery boyfriend, whose identity she has kept secret from her online followers. — Picture via Instagram/ruhainies7

PETALING JAYA, Nov 26 — Malaysian actress Ruhainies Farehah is no stranger to flaunting life’s luxuries on Instagram.

Much to the ire of social media users, the 27-year-old recently shared a photo of a pack of imported grapes from Japan that cost a whopping RM148.

In the caption of the now-deleted post, she playfully chided her boyfriend for splurging on the fruit.

“This is what happens when you let your boyfriend buy you some ‘fruits’,” she posted.

“These grapes taste the same as those that cost RM10.

“Guys, please keep an eye on your husband or boyfriend when they go shopping.”

The same picture was also reposted to her Instagram Stories with a similar caption.

It wasn’t long before Twitter users began expressing their annoyance at Ruhainies’ constant humblebragging.

Nak humblebrag ke nak kata tekak jakun semua rasa sama? Susah lah retis sendu dapat bf kaya. pic.twitter.com/oqqBi5lCes — DIVA JJ TERSOHOR (@arxxxxmand) November 25, 2019

Tak cukup tu post kat story. Juju kena baca yg kat feed sekali! — copie (@sofeojane) November 25, 2019

The Hello, Mr Perfect! star previously riled up social media users when she uploaded a photo of her partner feeding her nasi kandar in a Ferrari.

Despite living a life of luxury, Ruhainies told Harian Metro that her beauty routine is somewhat modest in comparison.

However, many will still balk at the RM2,000 she proclaims to put aside per month for self-care.

“I don’t use expensive products to look after my skin. Many think that you need to use expensive products and only then will your skin glow.

“I allocate RM2,000 every month to take care of my whole body,” she was quoted as saying.