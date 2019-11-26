Case closed: S.Korean music mogul Yang Hyun Suk cleared in prostitute mediation investigations

Korean music mogul Yang Hyun Suk is off the hook for mediation of prostitution services. ― Yonhap/AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Former South Korean entertainment giant YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun Suk will not be charged for arranging for the services of prostitutes.

South Korean pop culture portals allkpop and Soompi reported that the prosecution will not pursue further action due to lack of evidence.

While it stated that the search and seizure investigation of YG Entertainment’s financial accounts revealed money transfers, it was not enough to further pursue prostitution mediation suspicions.

Besides Yang, the prosecution also dropped charges against others involved in the case including “Madam Jung” ― reportedly a “big player” in the adult entertainment industry and a wealthy investor identified as “A”.

Yang was previously accused of procuring prostitutes in July and September 2014 at a high-end restaurant in Seoul for “A” as well as suspicions that he had arranged for prostitution services when “A” traveled abroad with 10 women in October of the same year.

Jung also alleged that the money had been paid by fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low ― a key figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations.

Police were reported to have investigated the case based on financial transaction statements, phone records, and testimonies from women who attended the events before concluding that there was no evidence of prostitution.

While police confirmed there was indeed sexual relationship between “A” and the women but they failed to find specific statement or evidence to suggest that there was prostitution activity.

It’s not all good news for Yang however.

The former music mogul now awaits developments on allegations that he covered up on former iKON member B.I’s drug use in 2016, as well as further action regarding his and ex-Big Bang member Seungri's charges of habitual gambling which have been forwarded to the prosecution.