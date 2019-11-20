Key nominations for the 2020 Grammy awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were announced today.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 26.
Album of the Year
I, I — Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
Hey, Ma — Bon Iver
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Song of the Year
Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
Spirit Beyonce
Bad Guy Billie Eilish
7 Rings Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down Taylor Swift — Reuters