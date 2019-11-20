Key nominations for the 2020 Grammy awards

Singer Alicia Keys and CBS television host Gayle King announce nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards at a news conference in Manhattan, New York, US, November 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were announced today.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 26.

Album of the Year

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

Hey, Ma — Bon Iver

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Talk — Khalid

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Song of the Year

Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Spirit Beyonce

Bad Guy Billie Eilish

7 Rings Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down Taylor Swift — Reuters