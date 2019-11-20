Johnny Galecki to return to CBS after ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Johnny Galecki is set to renew his collaboration with CBS by producing a new series for the network. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — The actor renowned for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory will not be leaving CBS anytime soon. In the wake of the end of the series, whose final episode aired on the network last May, he is to act as producer of the comedy Bait and Tackle, which missed being commissioned last season.

Since the end of The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki has focused on producing. Having financed Living Biblically for CBS and the film The Cleanse by Bobby Miller, the star will be behind a new series entitled Bait and Tackle, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The screenplay written by Mike Hobert and Adrian Wenner tells the story of a group of friends who run a fishing tackle shop in the small town of Bainbridge, Georgia. Viewers will follow their adventures as they search for love and happiness in a country backwater that everyone dreams of leaving but where everyone winds up staying.

Bait and Tackle will also be produced by Warner Bros TV. CBS has yet to disclose a release date for the series. — AFP-Relaxnews