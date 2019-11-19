K-pop star Sulli wanted to create a pouch for female sanitary products before her death

K-pop star Sulli had plans to create a pouch that allows women to carry their sanitary products prior to her death. — Picture via Instagram/jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — K-pop star Sulli had plans to create a pouch for women to carry their sanitary products prior to her death recently.

Quoting producer and director Kim Ji Ok, Korean pop culture website Allkpop reported that the singer-actress had previously asked why women had to hide their sanitary pads.

Kim said Sulli had spoken about making a clear plastic pouch so women could carry their products without having to hide them.

In January during the airing of Naver V Live’s Jinri Store, Sulli had met representatives from feminine product brand Chungdam Girl.

During the discussions, Sulli said women needed to use good products during menstruation. “The difference is huge. Many women need to know this.”

“I use cotton (reusable) feminine products but you have to constantly wash it so that’s uncomfortable,” she had said then.

Fans were left heartbroken over the latest report about their idol, who was found dead on October 14 at her home.

One fan wrote Sulli had a caring heart and cared for her fans while another wrote why Korean culture dictates that pads be hidden.

“It’s a natural process,” wrote the fan.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-pop girl group in f(x) in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she released the single Goblin, surprising fans who thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]