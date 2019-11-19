Fans chip in for South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo birthday wish at Times Square, New York

The advertisement of Korean actress Song Hye-kyo at Times Square, New York.. — Photo via Instagram/ kyo_2211

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — It will be a memorable birthday celebration for Korean actress Song Hye-kyo whose fans rallied together to wish her Happy Birthday on Times Square in New York.

Fans reportedly took out an advertisement running from Sunday to Friday, to in celebration of the star’s 38th birthday, according to Korean entertainment website Koreaboo.

While it did not offer much information on the effort of the fans, the site reported that it was put up by her Korean and international fans.

The actress was previously married to Korean actor Song Joong-ki before the nuptials ended in July after one year and eight months of marriage.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.

Following the divorce, Hye-kyo has been reported to have declared she would be on leave for the rest of the year, taking time off from work except for fashion engagements.