Ariana Grande reveals health struggles, cancels show

Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ in the Manhattan borough of New York May 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 — Ariana Grande is feeling devastated after being forced to cancel a concert due to her current health situation.

According to reports, Grande had to her cancel her concert in Lexington, Kentucky and she took to Instagram to give her fans an update on her ailment.

“Okay, so I woke up kind of ten times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I’m not really sure what’s going on, but I unfortunately don’t think I will be able to push through tonight and I’m so upset and sorry,” Grande explained in an Instagram Story, while trying to hold back tears.

“I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded. I’m just really devastated... Thank you for understanding and sending love... I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

Grande also took to social media earlier on Saturday to open up about her health situation saying: “Hi my loves, so I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show.

“I am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow’s show. The last thing I would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left. I’m truly cherishing every moment of this I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. I don’t want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid I can’t make the show happen.

“I’m on all the meds. Getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through. Mum and friends are taking good care of me. just a scary feeling. Love you with all my heart and will keep you posted,” she concluded.

The concert in Kentucky was part of Grande’s Sweetener World Tour, which continues until the end of the year.