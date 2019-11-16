Quay presents a new collection with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have co-created a collection for Quay Australia. — AFP-Relaxnews pic

SYDNEY, Nov 16 — Quay Australia has renewed its partnership with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for an eyewear collection that offers sunglasses and frames for all times of the year and the day. The new models can be found online at Quay Australia.

A couple in everyday life, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are also the creative duo at the heart of this latest collaboration with the Quay Australia brand, which is well-known for its numerous partnerships with celebrities. The latest offering includes a wide range of sunglasses and frames for a variety of preferences, styles and occasions.

The diverse and varied styles can be adapted to an abundance of looks: notably for work, ultra-chic evenings, and daytime sun worshipping in sidewalk cafes. The range, which includes classics, like aviator, cat-eye, butterfly, round and square forms, also offers more futuristic designs, most notably a large number of masks.

As for colors and prints, the collection gives pride of place to camouflage and tortoiseshell motifs, drawing on a palette of black, brown, silver, gold, and champagne colors. It is worth noting that Quay Australia -- as it has done in its other collections — also offers blue light blocking glasses for comfort and safety when using screens.

The Quay x JLO x AROD collection is available from the brand's online store.— AFP-Relaxnews