Clive Owen to play Bill Clinton in season three of ‘American Crime Story’

Clive Owen was most recently seen in 'Gemini Man'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 — The Oscar-nominated actor will star as the former US President in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third season of FX’s award-winning limited series franchise.

The third season will centre on the scandal that rocked the Clinton presidency. It will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestseller A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Toobin’s 1997 book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson was the source material for Season 1 of American Crime Story.

Owen joins Sarah Paulson, who will play Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein, playing Monica Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford playing Paula Jones.

The show will be written by Sarah Burgess, who will also executive produce, along with Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson. Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad, Jemima Khan and Lewinsky will produce.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” is slated to premiere in September 2020.

Owen was most recently seen in Gemini Man. He will shortly star opposite Julianne Moore in the Apple limited series Lisey’s Story. — AFP-Relaxnews