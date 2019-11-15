Taylor Swift enlists Shawn Mendes for new ‘Lover’ remix

Taylor Swift arriving at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards event at Las Vegas, Nevada May 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — Swift recently premiered a lyric video for the new collaborative remix of Lover, whose original version appears on her seventh studio album.

Lover Remix finds the award-winning vocalist dueting with Shawn Mendes, who notably croons newly-penned verses after the song’s first chorus.

“We could light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby/Pictures of when we were young would hang on the wall/We would sit on the stoop, I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re 80/See, I finally got you now, honey, I won’t let you fall,” the Canadian hitmaker sings over light strings.

Swift announced the release of the remix in a Twitter video, in which she praised Mendes’ songwriting abilities.

“He has taken Lover and he’s rewritten parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer. I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover, and I think his take on it is so beautiful,” she added.

Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @ShawnMendes rn -

I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!https://t.co/BOxfgBKv1a pic.twitter.com/0dFyd1Lk5O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 13 November 2019

Earlier this year, Mendes also teamed up with Camila Cabello for Señorita, which marked the pair’s second collaboration following the 2015 I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In other news, Swift will headline a free concert in Atlanta at the Capital One JamFest on April 5, as part of the March Madness Music Festival.

Past headliners for the event have included Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Maroon 5, Sting, Katy Perry and Zac Brown.

Last September, the You Need to Calm Down vocalist also announced on Twitter that she will embark on a 2020 summer festival tour in support of Lover, with only four concerts in the US.

In the meantime, discover Swift and Mendes’ remix of Lover.