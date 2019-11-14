Evergreen singer Engelbert Humperdinck serenades fans in Melaka for charity

Engelbert Humperdinck croons to a full-house crowd of fans at the Raja Chulan Grand Ballroom at the AMES Hotel in Melaka. — Picture courtesy of AMES Hotel

PETALING JAYA, Nov 14 — Renowned English vocalist Engelbert Humperdinck wowed a full house of loyal fans recently during a concert in Melaka as part of his world tour.

The 83-year-old singer, who was born in Chennai (then Madras), India, performed a medley of romantic songs for his fans at the Raja Chulan Grand Ballroom in the newly-opened AMES Hotel in Melaka.

Backed by a six-piece band, two female vocalists, and under the musical direction of David Arana on grand piano, Humperdinck dazzled his fans with his dulcet voice as the crowd swayed and grooved to the rhythm of his tunes.

Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, started the night off by performing two of his well-known hits Release Me and The Last Waltz, followed by Don’t Let the Old Man In, amongst a number of his endearing and intimate ballads.

His performance was truly a remarkable one for the crowd as the entertainer kept the audience locked onto his powerful stage presence throughout the entirety of the 90-minute concert, never once showing signs of slowing down despite his age.

“We are very proud and honoured to have a legendary singer and his entourage here at AMES Hotel,” said AMES Hotel’s general manager Balachandran G. Pillay in a press release.

“The team here extends the best of our hospitality services to them and we hope they have enjoyed our warm welcome. We also thank Jojo Events for giving us the opportunity to host such a great concert here.”

Before the concert, there was also a charity dinner, Majlis Makan Malam Bersama Engelbert Humperdinck, at the hotel, where a portion of the proceeds from the dinner was channelled to Yayasan Toh Puan Zurina.

Yayasan Toh Puan Zurina is a haemodialysis centre in Melaka that provides free treatment for underprivileged patients in the area.

Humperdinck’s concert in the historical coastal state is also the first international concert in the state, which was jointly organised by Yayasan Toh Puan Zurina and Jojo Events.

Humperdinck is one of the famed singing sensations of yesteryear with a huge fanbase all over the world, having sold more than 140 million records including 64 golden albums and 23 platinum albums.

He also has a Golden Globe to his name and has racked up four Grammy nominations in his career, along with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame.