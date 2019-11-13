Janelle Monae puts her spin on ‘He’s a Tramp’ from ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Janelle Monae arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 — The musician voices Peg the Pekingese in the new live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp, which is currently available on the newly launched Disney+ streaming service.

The Charlie Bean-directed remake arrived along with the accompanying soundtrack, in which Monae’s swingy cover of Peggy Lee’s He’s a Tramp appears.

“So much fun bringing Peg to life. Getting to watch Lady and the Tramp as a kid and to still be a kid is awesome. Getting to reimagine the classic He’s a Tramp sung by the Peggy Lee ... was the sweetest. And my mama is singing on He’s a Tramp as one of the dogs,” the award-winning vocalist revealed in a statement.

In addition to He’s a Tramp, Monae wrote an original song for the live-action movie, entitled That’s Enough.

She also collaborated with Wondaland’s Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur in What a Shame, which replaces The Siamese Cat Song that appeared in the original 1955 animated film.

As Variety pointed out, the song originally performed by Peggy Lee for the feline duo Si and Am has been removed from the Disney reboot for its controversial depiction of Asian culture.

Lady and the Tramp is not the only movie in which Monae appears this year.

The musician starred alongside Cynthia Erivo in the recently released biopic, Harriet, about slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Monae is also slated to portray the feminist scholar and child-welfare advocate Dorothy Pitman Hughes in the upcoming biopic about Gloria Steinem, entitled The Glorias: A Life On The Road.

The film, directed by Julie Taymor, will also feature Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander and Bette Midler.

In the meantime, discover Monae’s rendition of He’s a Tramp for the new live-action Lady and the Tramp. — AFP-Relaxnews