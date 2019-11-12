‘Scoob!’ trailer reveals the origin story of Scooby-Doo (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Scoob!’ that features the voice talents of Frank Welker, Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez and Mark Wahlberg among others.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 — Warner Bros has released the first trailer for CG animated Scoob! that brings back the lovable mystery-solving gang and tells the origin story of the friendship between Shaggy and Scooby-Doo.

Expect a stellar voice cast that includes Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo, Will Forte as Shaggy, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Zac Efron as Fred, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman and Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly.

The synopsis for the film reads: “The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. Scoob! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: A plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global ‘dogpocalypse’, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.”

Scoob! is set for US release on May 15, 2020.