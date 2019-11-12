Disney takes ‘Star Wars’ to streaming with ‘Mandalorian’

‘The Mandalorian’ debuts November 12. — Picture courtesy of Disney via AFP-Relaxnews

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Nov 12 — The next adventure in the Star Wars movie and TV franchise, arriving today on Walt Disney Co’s new streaming service, takes place on a lawless planet at the outer reaches of the galaxy.

The Mandalorian, an eight-episode live-action series, stars Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal as a helmeted bounty hunter. It will be available on Disney+, a new US$7-per-month (RM29-per-month) online subscription meant to compete with Netflix Inc

As is typical with Star Wars, Disney and the cast have revealed little about the plot.

“Just kind of imagine crossing the borders and going into unknown territory ... with a lot of familiar elements and completely brand new elements,” Pascal said in an interview with Reuters.

The Mandalorian is set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, the sixth and seventh instalments in the Star Wars movie saga.

Disney will release the first episode today and the second on Friday, followed by one instalment each Friday after that. — Reuters