‘The Good Place’ to say goodbye with extended finale and Seth Myers aftershow

‘The Good Place’ stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. — Picture courtesy of NBC Universal Media

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — The Good Place will end with a super-sized episode and a post-show special hosted by Seth Myers, featuring the entire cast.

The show centres on self-absorbed Eleanor Shellstrop, played by Kristen Bell (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Gossip Girl). When Eleanor dies, she wakes up in the afterlife, where Michael the Architect, played by Ted Danson (Cheers, Curb Your Enthusiasm) tells her she’s in the Good Place, a selective, heavenly afterlife for good people. Eleanor realises she’s been sent there by mistake, but, hoping to stay, tries to hide her past and bad behaviour from other Good Place residents, while trying to become a better person.

But the Good Place isn’t all that it seems. In the show’s fourth and final season, Eleanor and her allies try to prove to The Judge (Maya Rudolph) that the point system which decides who gets into the Good Place is flawed, given that no human has been admitted for centuries.

William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden also star.

“At the beginning, I pitched [the show as] what it means to be a good person, and at the end I think I would describe this as a show that makes the argument that we all outta try harder than we are”, show creator Michael Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation) said. “As long as you’re trying, you’re on the right path.”

The Good Place will wrap up with just over 50 episodes, on Thursday, January 30, 2019 with a 90-minute series finale comprising the extended last episode and the post-show special hosted by Seth Myers. — AFP-Relaxnews