Kanye West drops video for ‘Follow God’ (VIDEO)

US singer Kanye West features his father in a video for his latest album. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — Kanye West finally unveiled his new album “Jesus Is King” late last month, and has now released a music video for one of its tracks, Follow God, starring his father and himself.

The video begins with West and his father, Ray West, walking around in the snow. In a voiceover, Ray asks, What does it really mean to follow God? and goes on to describe how Kanye and his siblings were scared the first time they walked in the snow. I said to them, ‘Instead of creating your own footprints, walk in the footprints that I already made.’ The pair then drive monster all-terrain vehicles around the rapper’s Wyoming ranch.

“My dad came to visit me at one of our ranches in Cody, Wyoming”, West wrote in a blurb at the end of the video. “It took me 42 years to realise that my dad was my best friend. He asked me, ‘how many acres is this?’ I told him 4000. He replied with these three words: ‘A Black man?’ “

Follow God is the first song from “Jesus Is King” to receive a music video.

The album debuted atop the Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart and the Billboard 200 albums chart last month, making it West’s ninth consecutive Billboard Number One album.

Watch the video below. — AFP-Relaxnews