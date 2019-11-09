John Boyega to star in a thriller for Netflix

John Boyega will feature in the drama 'Naked Singularity' alongside Bill Skarsgård and Ed Skrein, which will be released in cinemas in 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — The British actor is set to top the bill for Rebel Ridge, a feature by director Jeremy Saulnier that is destined for the streaming Netflix, reports Variety.

In the run-up to his appearance in the forthcoming Star Wars, John Boyega is keeping busy. The British actor has just been cast in the lead role in Rebel Ridge, a fast-paced thriller in development for Netflix.

At the helm of the project, Jeremy Saulnier, the director of Green Room, plans to combine action and suspense against a backdrop of black humour. The story, which explores the injustices of the American system, will be played out in a series of spectacular action scenes. For the moment, details concerning the role attributed to John Boyega have not been revealed by the production. As it stands, he is the only actor to have been officially announced for the cast.

Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures will co-produce Rebel Ridge, alongside the director who is also involved in producing the feature.

Jeremy Saulnier most recently signed off on Hold the Dark, a thriller with Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) and Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), which was released in 2018. His film Green Room was selected for the Directors’ Fortnight at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in 2015. Two years previously in 2013, he won a FIPRESCI award for Blue Ruin, which was also included in the Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes.

As for John Boyega, the young actor who is now aged 27, rose to fame in 2015 in the high-profile role of Finn in the seventh episode of the Star Wars saga directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Thereafter, the actor reprised the same role in the 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi and will shortly be on-screen in the latest episode of the Skywalker saga Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is due for release December 20. — AFP-Relaxnews