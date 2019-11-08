EXO drops new cinematic teaser for sixth album ‘Obsession’ (VIDEO)

The 1.13-minute long trailer introduces what appears to be clones of the EXO members — named X-EXO — and features jaw-dropping CGI effects coupled with amazing visuals of six of the nine-members.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — K-pop band EXO has just released a concept teaser titled EXODEUX for their sixth album Obsession.

The 1.13-minute long trailer introduces what appears to be clones of the EXO members — named X-EXO — and features jaw-dropping CGI effects coupled with amazing visuals of six of the nine-members.

The trailer which dropped at 12 midnight KST (11pm Thursday, Malaysian Time) caused a flurry on social media with fans almost immediately taking over Twitter worldwide trending topics with related hashtags, sharing a multitude of reaction and theories on the mysterious teaser which dropped hints and references related to EXO’s previous concepts since the group’s debut in 2012 including The Tree of Life, the eclipse, and their superpower emblems.

OH MY GOD THEY HINTED TO IT from 2012!?

Look at where the 11 members standing the moon is red(lunar eclipse)and look at where Sehun's standing the moon is normal

means sehun ain't clone but one of real EXO that explain him holding the arch at the end#EXO @weareoneEXO#OBSESSION+ pic.twitter.com/vY1t6md4ms — ᑎᗩᗪiᑎe⚔|🏳OBSÊSSIØN🏴 (@Oohsehunnist) November 7, 2019

Okay so I put up all the theories together of EXO AND X-EXO pic.twitter.com/debP5aZPa4 — EXODEUX (@baekhyundeuxo) November 4, 2019

exols locking real exo back into the cube after seeing what x-exo looks like pic.twitter.com/QCcV3DYXiT — an (@tinyvocaIist) November 7, 2019

Alongside the trailer, the group’s agent SM has launched new Twitter and Instagram accounts to fit with the new “clones” concept and also released their comeback schedule below:

Members Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun — who are featured in the latest trailer ­— are set to perform at the “EXO Planet #5 — EXplOration” concert in Kuala Lumpur on December 14.

Members Xiumin and DO are currently carrying out their mandatory military service while Lay has work commitments in his home-country China.

Public ticket sales for “EXO Planet #5 — EXplOration” in Kuala Lumpur will kick off on November 11 at 11am via the https://myticket.asia website.

Members of rebate platform GETBATS will enjoy priority ticket sales which starts today.

Presented by GETBATS and organised by Star Planet, tickets are priced ranging from RM798 to RM248.

For further information, visit the Star Planet website or call them at 03-92233667.

Obsession is set to release this November 27, and will include 10 tracks in total.