Watch this new clip from Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Knives Out’ that stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Don Johnson among others.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — Lionsgate has released a new clip from Rian Johnson’s upcoming murder mystery Knives Out that stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The film is an Agatha Christie-style mystery that sees Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc investigate the death of renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer).

The film also stars Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, Jaeden Martell, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson and Riki Lindhome.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Acclaimed writer and director Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in Knives Out, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.”

Knives Out is set for release here on November 28.