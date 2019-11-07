Former South Korean entertainment agency giant CEO booked for covering up ex-iKON member’s drug abuse

Troubled music executive Yang Hyun Suk allegedly attempted to cover up for former KPop boyband member B.I over his drug abuse. — Yonhap/AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — There seems to be no end to former music mogul Yang Hyun-suk's woes.

The South Korean police have reportedly booked the former entertainment giant YG Entertainment CEO for attempting to cover up for ex-iKON member B.I’s drug abuse.

Korean pop culture site Allkpop reported that the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency booked Yang yesterday on charges of threatening, harbouring a suspect and occupational breach of trust.

It was previously reported that Yang had allegedly threatened former trainee Han Seo-hee into keeping quiet during B.I's drug use investigation in 2016.

Meanwhile, another Korean pop culture website Soompi reported that allegations of Yang threatening Han to change her testimony came to light in June after Han reported to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission about suspicion of YG Entertainment’s corrupt ties with police.

Han was arrested by police for using marijuana on August 22, 2016.

During the first two rounds of questioning, Han admitted that she took marijuana with B.I and gave him LSD after he asked her to get it for him.

She also submitted text messages exchanged between them as evidence.

After a meeting with YG Entertainment, which allegedly took place on August 26, 2016, Han however changed her original testimony to say that B.I never did drugs.

Last week, it was reported that South Korean police had wrapped up investigations on Yang and ex-Big Bang member Seungri on charges of habitual gambling.