Watch K-pop boy band SuperM in Korean Air safety video (VIDEO)

SuperM star in a Korean Air’s new safety video. — Picture from Korean Air via AFP-Relaxnews

SEOUL, Nov 6 — Korea’s flagship airline Korean Air has tapped the star power of K-pop group SuperM to appear in their new in-flight safety video.

Onboard safety instructions about seatbelts, electronic device restrictions and emergency exits are conveyed by seven dewy-faced boy band members who also provide the soundtrack to the video with their track Let’s Go Everywhere.

The video features a mix of five music genres — hip hop, R&B, electronic, deep house, and synth pop — in an effort to capture the attention of a wide range of passengers, says Korean Air.

The safety instructions are narrated by another K-pop star, singer BoA.

Along with celebrity appearances, the five-minute video takes passengers into the future of air travel with sleek, virtual images.

SuperM reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month for their debut EP.

The song Let’s Go Everywhere will be released as a single November 18 and profits will go towards the Global Poverty Project’s Global Citizen campaign which works on issues like poverty, climate change and global inequality.

Korean Air joins British Airways and Air New Zealand in enlisting celebrities from their respective countries to star in their in-flight safety videos and maintain flyers’ attention. — AFP-Relaxnews