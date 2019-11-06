‘The Asset’: Michael Keaton to play opposite Samuel L. Jackson

Michael Keaton will star in the next thriller by Martin Campbell, the director of such successes as ‘Casino Royale’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Birdman), Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Avengers, Glass) and Maggie Q (Mission Impossible 3, Nikita, Divergente) have been named for the cast of the next thriller by Martin Campbell, the director behind such renowned successes as Casino Royale, GoldenEye, The Mask of Zorro and Green Lantern.

According to Deadline, The Asset will be written by Richard Wenk (Equalizer 2), and “tells the tale of two world renowned killers, Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) and Anna (Maggie Q), who share a mysterious past from Vietnam. For years they have travelled the world in pursuit of highly paid contracts. But this life comes to a halt when Anna’s mentor Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) is murdered. She is then forced to form an alliance with Rembrandt and return to Asia to catch Moody’s killer.”

Millennium Films, the company behind The Expendables, will produce the feature and take charge of international sales. Shooting is set to begin on January 8, 2020 at locations in London, Bucharest and Da Nang in Vietnam.

In the course of their careers, Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson have both been nominated for Oscars. Keaton is currently working on two projects: the Sara Colangelo directed biopic What Is Life Worth, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 by Aaron Sorkin. Jackson has recently finished shooting for The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds. — AFP-Relaxnews