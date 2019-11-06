Kacey Musgraves announces new star-studded Christmas special

A screengrab from Kacey Musgraves’ upcoming ‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show’ on Amazon Prime Video.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — The country star is getting into the holiday spirit with her upcoming The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which will premiere on November 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

The variety show, narrated by Canadian actor Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek, will find Musgraves performing both classic and original holiday songs with a wide array of guest artists.

Among them are Camila Cabello for a rendition of Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, Lana del Rey for I’ll Be Home For Christmas, Zooey Deschanel for the Hawaiian-themed Mele Kalikimaka, Fred Armisen for Silent Night, as well as James Corden for Let It Snow.

The soul phenomenon Leon Bridges will also duet with Musgraves on her 2016 Present Without a Bow, while Troye Sivan will team with the country vocalist on the brand-new Glittery.

Additional guests include American model Kendall Jenner, Musgraves’ own grandmother and the Radio City Rockettes who will perform their iconic high kicks over Ribbons and Bows.

In a statement, Musgraves teased that the upcoming Christmas special will be “unlike anything [she’s] ever done before.”

“Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share,” she added.

The Merry Go ‘Round vocalist is no stranger to Christmas music. Musgraves released her first collection of holiday songs, entitled A Very Kacey Christmas, in 2016. She later embarked on a Christmas-themed tour across the US in support of the album.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 29, along with the companion soundtrack.

Discover the official trailer for Musgraves’ Christmas special: — AFP-Relaxnews