Off the market? Actor Keanu Reeves breaks hearts by appearing with red carpet date

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California, on June 6, 2019. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves set tongues wagging when he walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand with artist Alexandra Grant recently.

The pair were attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Various publications reported that it was the first time Reeves has ever attended a red carpet event with a date throughout his 35-year career.

Their public display of affection fueled the curiosity of fans who couldn’t help but wonder if Reeves, affectionately nicknamed the “internet’s boyfriend”, was dating Grant for real.

Either way, many social media users were over the moon to see the 55-year-old with a companion they deemed to be “age-appropriate”.

Various publications have reported Grant’s age as 46 years old.

Internet is blowing up because #KeanuReeves is dating someone who’s age appropriate. What a time to be alive. 🙄 He’s been through a lot and seems like a good guy. Best of luck to him and his lovely lady. pic.twitter.com/ExUSWEjphG — 〽️yrna 🌚🌧 (@TheMCG) November 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves dating an age appropriate woman makes me respect him even more. He might be the only actor in Hollywood who goes beyond youth and beauty. I hope this man finally found happiness. — Desert Rose (@rosecoloreyes) November 5, 2019

I don’t know why I’m so happy Keanu Reeves has a girlfriend (who is age appropriate no less). I don’t know this man personally. But what happened to him sucks and he deserves some happiness.



We all do. 😭😭 — 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 5, 2019

One of my fave actors and longtime crush, Keanu Reeves, has a girlfriend! Yey, at age appropriate ha not a teenager or someone old enough to be his daughter. Happy for you Keanu!

Ok so yan din ang wish ko for you A, someday!#TheGiftPakay#AldenRichards I @aldenrichards02 https://t.co/JSsEGmxVPi — Swannie (@ouchipawchi) November 5, 2019

According to People magazine, the Reeves and Grant have been “friends and collaborators” for years and have previously worked together on two books together, Ode to Happiness and Shadows.

They also founded a publishing house in 2017 named X Artists’ Books.

Reeves became the subject of mass adoration online following a slew of appearances in popular films this year, including John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Always Be My Maybe, and Toy Story 4.

While the Canadian actor can’t quite fathom the Internet’s obsession with him, he welcomes it all the same.

“... That’s wacky. Well, the positivity is great,” he was quoted as saying by People.

He’s set to return to the franchise that catapulted him to global stardom when production on the fourth Matrix film begins next year.