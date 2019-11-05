Malay Mail

Off the market? Actor Keanu Reeves breaks hearts by appearing with red carpet date

Tuesday, 05 Nov 2019 03:55 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California, on June 6, 2019. — AFP pic
PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves set tongues wagging when he walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand with artist Alexandra Grant recently.

The pair were attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Various publications reported that it was the first time Reeves has ever attended a red carpet event with a date throughout his 35-year career.

Their public display of affection fueled the curiosity of fans who couldn’t help but wonder if Reeves, affectionately nicknamed the “internet’s boyfriend”, was dating Grant for real.

Either way, many social media users were over the moon to see the 55-year-old with a companion they deemed to be “age-appropriate”.

Various publications have reported Grant’s age as 46 years old.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to People magazine, the Reeves and Grant have been “friends and collaborators” for years and have previously worked together on two books together, Ode to Happiness and Shadows.

They also founded a publishing house in 2017 named X Artists’ Books.

Reeves became the subject of mass adoration online following a slew of appearances in popular films this year, including John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Always Be My Maybe, and Toy Story 4.

While the Canadian actor can’t quite fathom the Internet’s obsession with him, he welcomes it all the same.

“... That’s wacky. Well, the positivity is great,” he was quoted as saying by People.

He’s set to return to the franchise that catapulted him to global stardom when production on the fourth Matrix film begins next year.

