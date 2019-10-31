Nicolas Cage to star in thriller ‘Wally’s Wonderland’

Actor Nicolas Cage speaks during a press conference for his new movie ‘Jiu Jitsu’ in the Cypriot capital Nicosia June 29, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — Nicolas Cage will star in the new thriller directed by Kevin Lewis (The Drop), based on a screenplay by G.O. Parsons (The Roommate).

In Wally’s Wonderland, Cage will play a janitor forced to spend the night in a haunted amusement park. As the menacing animatronic characters of the park come to life, the janitor must “fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park,” Deadline reports.

The 55-year-old actor is the first cast member to be announced. He will also produce the film, along with JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, Almost Never Films and Screen Media Ventures.

Lewis told Deadline: “For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work, and that actor is Nic Cage. I’m thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”

Besides this project, the Face/Off actor is keeping busy: He will next be seen in action flick Primal, slated for US theatre release on November 8, as well as in drama Siberia alongside Willem Dafoe.

Production on Wally’s Wonderland, which is yet to announce a release date, should begin in January 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews