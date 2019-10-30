The CW developing 'Superman & Lois' series

Actor Tyler Hoechlin has been popping in and out of The CW's Arrowverse series as Superman since 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — With Arrow about to wrap up, American network The CW continues to draw inspiration from the Arrowverse with a new series dedicated to Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

The Superman & Lois series, while still in development, should reunite actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, reprising their respective Supergirl roles.

Superman & Lois will focus on the Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane couple as they cope with daily life in spite of pressure from their jobs.

Hoechlin, who played Derek Hale in Teen Wolf, joined the Arrowverse in 2016, signing on to the series Supergirl as Superman, while Elizabeth Tulloch played his girlfriend Lois Lane in thee titular role.

Since then, they have appeared in the Arrowverse crossover event Elsewhere, and will also feature in the final Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, slated to air in December 2019 and January 2020.

The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing will be handling screenwriting duties and executive producing the new series alongside Greg Berlanti (Flash, Arrow, Batwoman). Should The CW greenlight the project, Superman & Lois will be the third series about the iconic Daily Planet couple, following The Adventures of Superman (1952-1958) and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman with Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain (1993-1997).

The new series might bring genre fans consolation as Arrow winds down at the end of its eighth season. Another spin-off of Arrow is also in development, featuring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy returning in their respective roles. — AFP-Relaxnews