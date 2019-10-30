Sweet surprise: Celeb chef Fazley Yaakob bakes birthday cake for GrabFood rider fan (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — It was a birthday wish come true for a GrabFood rider when his idol Datuk Fazley Yaakob surprised him with a cake he baked himself.
The rider, known as Fakhrul, was previously starstruck when he delivered an order to the celebrity chef but could not muster the courage to ask for a selfie.
Fakhrul shared his story online and caught Fazley’s attention, prompting the MasterChef Selebriti Malaysia judge to reach out to Grab and arrange a meeting between them.
As their meeting fell on the day of Fakhrul’s birthday, Fazley and his team at SukaSucre Bistro decided to whip up a sweet surprise for him.
A touching video of their encounter was uploaded onto Fazley’s Instagram and has garnered more than 108,000 views so far.
“When we met, (Fakhrul) was so nervous because he only wanted a selfie, but I came in person to give him a cake I made myself.
“He even asked if I could hug him for a little bit longer after that!” he wrote.
Korang masih ingat tak baru-baru ini, cerita viral Grabfood rider ni sorang, nak selfie dengan saya lepas hantar food, tapi dia tak berani sebab dia kena patuh SOP sewaktu berkerja. Apa saya buat, saya contact @grabmy & @grabfoodmy untuk bantu pertemukan kami berdua. Saya dan team @sukasucrebistro juga siapkan kek sempena hari jadi beliau yang baru berlalu. Bila dah jumpa tadi, dia sangat2 nervous kerana yang dia mahukan hanyalah selfie, tapi saya datang sendiri bawa kek buat beliau. (Dia siap minta peluk lama sikit tadi haha!). Apa yang lebih menarik ialah saya juga baru tahu hari ini, beliau juga dikenali sebagai Ustaz Along, seorang graduan jurusan keagamaan dari Timur Tengah. Tahniah dan terima kasih @mhmdfkhrazzi_ Kepada semua rider, terima kasih banyak diatas penat lelah kalian berhujan panas untuk pastikan kami semua dapat makanan yang kami pesan. #grabfood #dfyforgrabfood
The singer-turned-chef also shared how Fakhrul juggles several jobs and works as a religious teacher in addition to being a GrabFood rider.
He then thanked all food delivery riders for working tirelessly to ensure that orders reach their customers, rain or shine.