Sweet surprise: Celeb chef Fazley Yaakob bakes birthday cake for GrabFood rider fan (VIDEO)

Fakhrul (in Hackett polo) was initially too shy to ask Fazley for a photo when they first crossed paths. — Screengrab from Instagram/fazleyyaakob

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — It was a birthday wish come true for a GrabFood rider when his idol Datuk Fazley Yaakob surprised him with a cake he baked himself.

The rider, known as Fakhrul, was previously starstruck when he delivered an order to the celebrity chef but could not muster the courage to ask for a selfie.

Fakhrul shared his story online and caught Fazley’s attention, prompting the MasterChef Selebriti Malaysia judge to reach out to Grab and arrange a meeting between them.

As their meeting fell on the day of Fakhrul’s birthday, Fazley and his team at SukaSucre Bistro decided to whip up a sweet surprise for him.

A touching video of their encounter was uploaded onto Fazley’s Instagram and has garnered more than 108,000 views so far.

“When we met, (Fakhrul) was so nervous because he only wanted a selfie, but I came in person to give him a cake I made myself.

“He even asked if I could hug him for a little bit longer after that!” he wrote.

The singer-turned-chef also shared how Fakhrul juggles several jobs and works as a religious teacher in addition to being a GrabFood rider.

He then thanked all food delivery riders for working tirelessly to ensure that orders reach their customers, rain or shine.