Oscar Isaac to star in ‘The Card Counter’

Oscar Isaac will be the star of Paul Schrader’s next film, ‘The Card Counter’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — The Inside Llewyn Davis and Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor has been announced as the star of Paul Schrader’s next film.

Written and directed by Paul Schrader (Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, Dying of the Light), The Card Counter will see Oscar Isaac taking on the role of former military man and professional gambler William Tell. When Tell is approached by Cirk, a young man seeking vengeance on a common enemy, the gambler sees a chance at redemption and decides to try to reform Cirk.

The feature, which will be produced by Braxton Pope and Lauren Mann, should begin shooting in early 2020, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Schrader has been involved in several cult films, writing Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, Peter Weir’s Mosquito Coast and Brian De Palma’s Obsession.

Isaac was recently seen in Netflix thriller Triple Frontier. He will be reprising his role as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, coming in December, and will also be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s remake of Dune, based on the sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. — AFP-Relaxnews