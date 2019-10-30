Megan Thee Stallion plays a private investigator in first episode of ‘Hottieween’

US rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — The rapper has unveiled the first episode of her new horror series, Megan Thee Stallion P.I. in Hottieween, which was made in collaboration with YouTube Music and marks the singer’s acting debut.

Megan Thee Stallion recruited Teyana Taylor to direct the first episode of the web series, entitled Love Bites.

The video, which takes place in Stallion County, opens on a woman walking down an alley at night when she is cornered by a group of menacing men. She is later found dead with a mysterious bite on her ankle.

Meanwhile, Stallion is dancing to her latest hit, Hot Girl Summer, in a nightclub. She gets a call from her trusty sidekick Janine (played by Jay Cole) alerting her of the murder, which strangely coincides with the arrival of the Fuccbois in town.

It is not clear how many episodes of Hottieween there will be, and when they will release on YouTube.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she is been a long-time fan of horror movies.

“I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him. You’re not gonna want the villain to die, maybe he won’t die,” she remarked. “Cause I feel like every good story, you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f**k would you have Batman with no Joker?”

Watch the first episode of Megan Thee Stallion P.I. in Hottieween below. — AFP-Relaxnews