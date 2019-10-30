Just in time for Halloween, 'The Grudge' reboot gets terrifying trailer (VIDEO)

Nicolas Pesce's 'The Grudge' will be released in US theatres on January 3, 2020. — Courtesy of Sony Pictures via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — Sony Pictures has just unveiled the first trailer for the cult horror film's reboot. The Grudge, starring Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin and John Cho, is slated for a theatrical release in January 2020.

The horror film's plot will focus on Detective Muldoon after the discovery of an old house haunted by an evil spirit, who casts a spell on whoever enters. After finding herself tracked by the vindictive ghost, Muldoon must do everything in her power to protect herself and her son against an almost certain death.

Andrea Riseborough will lead the cast as Muldoon, with Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. The reboot will be directed by Nicolas Pesce.

This is the fourth instalment of the Grudge franchise, following the 2004 original and its 2006 and 2009 sequels. The producers of the first two films in the saga, Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, have signed on for the new project.

The very first episode, starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar, grossed over US$187 million (RM781.9 million) worldwide at the time. — AFP-Relaxnews